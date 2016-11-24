Carer gets awarded for her heart of gold

A woman from Crawley has won a Heart of Gold Award for her work leading a brain injury unit.

Pat Africa has worked as head of the acquired brain injury unit at the Acorn Court care home in Redhill for five years.

The Awards seek to recognise employees for their dedication and commitment in providing high quality care and compassion to all the home’s residents.

Monica Prosser, manager of Acorn Court said: “Pat truly does have a Heart of Gold and is a well-deserved winner of this years’ award.

“She has always gone above and beyond in her role whilst showing an abundance of sympathy and empathy not only to her residents and their families, but also to the staff team that she leads.”

Pat was presented with a Tiffany necklace to commemorate her success, by Alnur Dhanani, chairman of Carebase, the company that owns Acorn Court.

Nominations for the award came from residents and their relatives, co-workers, social workers and local health professionals.

Pat was chosen from the list of nominations by a panel of previous Heart of Gold award winners from other homes in Acorn Court’s group.

Pat said: “I feel truly honoured to be awarded this year’s Heart of Gold Ambassador and it’s a privilege to be part of the Acorn Court family.

“My philosophy is based around the three ‘Ls’ – live, love and laugh - all of which I try to bring to the residents every day.

“Thank you to Monica our home manager, for her inspiration and support and all the residents and team at the home– it is a pleasure to be here.”

Altogether there were 39 nominees for the award at Acorn Court and all nominees received a Heart of Gold lapel pin.