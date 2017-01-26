In today’s Mid Sussex Times: ‘MP makes a pitch for new techincal college’

Sir Nicholas Soames has proposed a Hayward Heath sixth-form college be used as part of a £170 million scheme to boost technical education.

In today’s Mid Sussex Times: An opening date has been announced for the new Waitrose store in Haywards Heath, the first-community owned pub in West Sussex has opened its doors and shops are making way for a £65 million regeneration of Burgess Hill town centre.

Also in this week’s paper: A proposal for 22 extra homes in Bolney has been approved by Mid Sussex District Council’s planning committee. The additional houses are part of a proposal which has already been approved for 47 homes, bringing the total to 69 homes.

In sport: All Blacks come very close to celebrating a famous victory over Hastings. We also have the latest from football, equestrian and hockey.

We also have pages of readers’ letters, readers’ news, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

