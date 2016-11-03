In today’s Mid Sussex Times: “Police call for vigilance after five arson attacks”

Police issue warning after spate of suspicious fires across Burgess Hill.

In today’s Mid Sussex Times, a community has rallied together to help a youth club in Burgess Hill after a fire destroyed its premises. The blaze, which police are treating as arson, badly damaged the community hall in Maple Drive, Leylands Park last month.

Also in this week’s paper, tributes are paid to the late John Dennett, NHS Trust bosses announce their decision to stand down in a double page special investigation after a review of killings is published, funds mount up to help a 10-year-old boy diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour and police have issued a warning to target poachers.

In sport, Haywards Heath leave it late to beat a solid Crawley Down Gatwick side. We also have the latest from rugby, athletics and golf.

We also have pages of readers’ letters and news, politics, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

