In today’s Mid Sussex Times: ‘Three charged over death’

Sussex Police confirmed that three men have been charged with manslaughter and affray after the death of a Burgess Hill man.

In today’s Mid Sussex Times: The inquest into the death of a seven-week-old baby has started, vandals cause £72,000 worth of damage at railway stations and tributes have been paid to a teenage showjumper who was killed in a crash on her way to college.

Also in this week’s paper: A county council report has found that Mid Sussex is the best place to live if you are a woman.

In sport: The Sussex Premier Cricket League will have its first female panel umpire in 16 years next season. We also have the latest from football, rugby and athletics.

