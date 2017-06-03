Learn about life on a farm

Farms across Sussex and Kent will be opening their gates on Sunday June 11 as part of the national Open Farm Sunday event.

It will provide an opportunity for people to find out more about how important farming is to the environment and the produce that is created.

Since the first Open Farm Sunday in 2006, over 1,500 farmers across the UK have opened their gates and welcomed 1.8 million people onto their farm for one Sunday each year.

The event is organised by LEAF (linking environment and farming).

Many farms will also be hosting educational visits, on the same day, for children to learn about how their food is grown, where it comes from and meeting the farmers who grow it.

Each event is unique based around the farm’s individual story. Activities during the day may include a farm walk, nature trail, tractor and trailer rides, demonstrations, pond dipping, activities for children, a mini farmers market or farm shop.

LEAF is a national charity that helps farmers improve the way they farm by encouraging them to take up Integrated Farming. LEAF also helps to create a better public understanding of farming through our national network of demonstration farms, innovation Centres and initiatives like Open Farm Sunday.

Annabel Shackleton of LEAF, said: “It is a rare opportunity to see farming in real life.”

For a full list of farms taking part and more details of the event go to www.farmsunday.org.

