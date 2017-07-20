Lidl move in Burgess Hill confirmed

Have your say

A new Lidl store for Burgess Hill has been confirmed.

Mid Sussex District Council and New River Retail have signed the lease for the town centre redevelopment scheme, Burgess Hill Town Council has revealed.

The existing store in the town is due to be demolished to make way for the £65m redevelopment of the Martlets Shopping Centre.

The new store will replace a gas holder off Leylands Road, previously described to the Middy as a ‘blight on everybody’s lives’.

A council spokesman said: “This milestone allows the demolition of the gasometer on Leylands Road to proceed and New River Retail to conclude their agreement for the relocation of Lidl.

“All planning conditions have now been discharged on the site and work is due to commence this summer with Lidl due to relocate in February 2019.

“New River Retail is, subject to planning condition charges, expected to start work on the Martlets redevelopment in autumn.”

