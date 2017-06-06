Minute’s silence at Help Point

Burgess Hill Town Council has invited the public to join them to observe the national one minute’s silence today (June 6) to remember those who lost their lives in London on Saturday.

All members of the public are welcome to join council staff at the Help Point in Church Walk today at 11am.

