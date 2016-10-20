New highways cabinet member at County Hall

A new cabinet member for highways and transport at West Sussex County Council has been announced.

Bob Lanzer (Con, Maidenbower) is set to take over from John O’Brien (Con, East Grinstead South and Ashurst Wood), who has decided to stand down.

Richard Burrett (Con, Pound Hill & Worth) is returning to the cabinet after an illness and will take over the corporate relations portfolio from Mr Lanzer.

Deputy leader Christine Field (Con, Lindfield and High Weald), cabinet member for community wellbeing, has also held the responsibility for the education portfolio since May and this arrangement will continue.

Jeremy Hunt (Con, Chichester North), cabinet member for finance, will continue to deal with school property issues in addition to his existing role.

The changes will take effect at the end of the Full Council meeting tomorrow (Friday October 21).

The other three cabinet members remain.

They are David Barling, residents’ services, Peter Catchpole, adult social care and health, and Stephen Hillier, children - start of life.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.