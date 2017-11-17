New police model in Burgess Hill

A presentation on the new policing model in Burgess Hill was given at a town council meeting.

Chief Inspector Paul Wood gave the presentation, on behalf of the Neighbourhood Police Team.

The police programme has changed and has been adapted to suit changing landscapes and budgets.

It was discussed in the meeting that Burgess Hill Police Station will continue to be a hub that all staff can work from.

Mid Sussex will now be hubbed with Crawley.

There will be three teams and each team will have a sergeant.

There will also be four Community Support Officers based in Haywards Heath.

A Prevention Youth Officer has been added to each team, due a problem with youth-related anti-social behaviour in the town.

There will also be a Prevention Enforcement Team available as a resource that could be called upon if support was needed.

The team could be used if targeted patrols were needed or if a special event was taking place.

Pru Moore, leader of Burgess Hill Town Council, thanked Chief Inspector Paul Wood and the police for keeping the town safe.