New public art trail to be launched in Burgess Hill

A new public art trail is being launched in Burgess Hill to enhance the enjoyment of footpaths, cycle tracks and bridleways that make up the Green Circle Network.

The exciting project will see five original pieces of art work commissioned to celebrate the history and growth of Burgess Hill, by recognising some of its noteworthy inhabitants and their achievements.

Members of the public will have an opportunity to meet the artists, see their designs and give feedback at a Public Exhibition being held on Saturday January 7, 2017, from 10am to 4pm at Market Place Shopping Centre.

The project is being created by Burgess Hill Town Council, in conjunction with Mid Sussex District Council, Burgess Hill Local History Society and the Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network, and is being funded by developer contributions.

Councillor Pru Moore, said: “Public engagement will be key to this project and it will also create an opportunity for schools to engage with the artists and hopefully be inspired by their creativity and skill.”

