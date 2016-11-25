New restaurant-meal delivery service launched

A new restaurant-meal delivery service has now launched in Horsham.

Called Deliveroo, the new service is expected to create more than 50 jobs over the course of the first year, with the majority of these being Deliveroo riders.

They aim to deliver cooked-fresh-to-order food from the restaurant kitchen to the customer’s door within 30 minutes.

A number of Horsham restaurants have signed up to new meal service.They include Wabi, La Piazzetta, Choice of Horsham, Mangobean, Marion de Montfort, Pizza Express, Prezzo, ASK Italian, Bill’s, Giggling Squid, Strada and Deep Blue.

Deliveroo was founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. The firm works with more than 16,000 restaurants, as well as over 20,000 riders. Its headquarters are in London.

To download the Deliveroo app visit the app store on an iPhone or Android device.