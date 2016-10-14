New vicar takes up post at Wivelsfield Parish Church

Wivelsfield Parish of St Peter and St John has appointed Rev Christopher Powell as the new vicar. Bishop of Horsham the Rt Rev Mark Sowerby and Archdeacon of Horsham Ven Fiona Windsor conducted his induction service to a packed church last month. He said: “It was a joyful occasion and I am privileged to be taking over such an active and welcoming church. I look forward to getting to know the people of Wivelsfield and to leading the church members in sharing God’s love with the local community in the years to come.”

During the service he was ceremoniously presented with the key to the main church door which he locked and unlocked, then tolled the oldest bell which dates back to c. 1450, thereby taking possession of the benefice in the traditional manner.

In his sermon the Bishop said that we live in an age of change and that the Church must recognise this and be prepared to also change in the way it performs its ministry.