Hitler’s face appears on draining board

A dad had a shock when he saw the face of Adolf Hitler lying on his kitchen draining board.

Steven Hunter, 33, said: “It was a bit of a strange one. I was getting some milk ready for my son when something caught my attention.

“Some water had formed into the unmistakable image of Adolf Hitler.

“What I could see was a hairline and eyes underneath and then there’s the moustache. The facial features are all there.”

Steve, a marketing worker from Glasgow, added: “I got a bit of a shock.

“It was just water that had been left from washing the dishes, but it just looks like you know who.

“I had to rush and take a picture because you don’t see stuff like that every day.

“I showed it to my wife and friends and they thought it was quite creepy. It has caused a stir on my Facebook page as you could imagine.”

Hitler’s face has also been seen on dogs, goldfish and cars - and even a house in South Wales.