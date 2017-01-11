VIDEO: The science of feeling full: How to lose weight and stay healthy

Celebrated as one of the top programmes for weight loss in the US News & World Report’s 2017 Best Diet rankings, the Volumetrics Weight Control Plan is proof that losing weight does not mean going hungry, according to its creator Professor Barbara Rolls.

The Volumetrics Plan is a long-term approach to weight loss and feeling full on far fewer calories.

According to Professor Rolls, unlike most fad diets that are all about mood destroying food deprivation, Volumetrics is a science-based strategy focused on the power of feeling full and managing your hunger using high volume and low calorie foods, such as soup and vegetables.

Professor Rolls tests how different food properties, such as water content and calorie density, affect how much people eat.

Professor Rolls has researched and written over 200 academic papers, and her lab includes a large research kitchen and dining area.

She says that her studies have led to a better understanding of the importance of allowing people to feel fuller both physically and psychologically using foods like soup - which have a high water content and low calorie density.

With almost a third of people failing to stick to a diet because they never felt full (30.8%) and persistent hunger pangs causing even those with the strongest willpower to break, the Volumetrics’ diet uses ‘satiety’ as a key ingredient in weight management.

Here to deliver her four quick tips for feeling full and losing weight is Barbara Rolls and drinking extra water is not on her list!