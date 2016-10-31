Parish council responds to North Horsham development proposals

Re-routing a major road, more affordable housing and a call for clarity were among points raised by parish councillors on Thursday in response to the North Horsham development.

More than 30 residents attended the extraordinary meeting of North Horsham Parish Council, called to provide initial comments to Liberty Property Trust’s outline major plans for land north of the A264.

Along with 2,750 homes, Liberty has proposed 46,000 square metre business park, two primary schools, land and a financial contribution for a secondary school, community centre, open space, health facilities, allotments and infrastructure.

Following the meeting, a parish council statement read: “Those in attendance were supportive of the Parish Council’s comments which were unanimously agreed and will now be submitted to Horsham District Council.

“The parish council was very grateful for the support and comments raised at the meeting and the points raised will be fully considered for when the next submission is made.”

Councillors made a number of observations.

They urged ‘strong consideration’ to re-routing the A264 north of the development, allowing it to be downgraded to a distributor route.

While this would be costly, the parish council believes this would provide a ‘better, sustainable solution for the longer term’.

The council agreed the proposed amount of affordable housing was ‘unacceptable’, with attention drawn to provision of just 39 in-demand one-bedroom properties and an apparent omission of other types, including retirement homes.

It challenged the feasibility of the business park for high value manufacturing and technology and argued there was a lack of clarity over the phasing of key aspects of the plans.

The parish council’s full response can be found at www.northhorsham-pc.gov.uk

The council appointed three working groups to co-ordinate its response to the plans.

The spokesman added: “It is hoped that more people will get involved with the working groups.

“Anyone who is interested should contact the clerk.”