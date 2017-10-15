PICTURES: Bountiful Botanics returns to Wakehurst

A hugely popular family festival returned to Wakehurst Place for the third year this weekend.

Bountiful Botanics, which aims to to inspire all ages to enjoy everything that nature has to offer as the season changes, was held at the gardens near Ardingly on Saturday (October 14) and Sunday (continued below gallery).

Activities included a Grow Tent – where children could roll up their sleeves and plant a selection of seeds and cuttings.

Wakehurst’s horticultural team explained about seed collecting, propagation and wild flower identification.

Children also got the change to hop into the drivers seats of some of Wakehurst’s many garden machines.

Tree-climbing, a photographic workshop, outdoor cookery and apple-pressing were some of the other experiences on offer.

Live music was played throughout the day and a variety of food was sold.