Planning granted for 210 new homes in Haywards Heath

Full planning permission has been granted for 210 new homes in Haywards Heath.

The plan, which was approved at a Mid Sussex Planning Committee meeting yesterday (December 7), will see homes built at Penland Farm, in Balcombe Road and includes a three-access roundabout, changing from four in the outline application.

Three, four and five-bed houses will be built along with one and two-bed flats.

Sixty-three of the homes will also be affordable.

Concerns over the proposal included noise and disruption, highway safety and loss of outlook.

However, the planning officer said although he ‘identified the concerns’ they did not ‘outweigh the benefits’.

Speaker Kathryn Waldron supported the plan and said the reduction of the roundabout would ‘improve safety’.

Cllr Bob Mainstone was concerned there would be ‘more traffic through the village’.

Cllr Colin Trumble stressed that it was an ‘important site to consider’ and said he was ‘not comfortable’ accepting the plan and that it should be ‘deferred and returned to the design panel’.

He said: “I do not believe we can refuse, however, I do not feel comfortable accepting in terms of design and layout.

“The design panel says these houses are poorly designed and you can see these same housing designs across the country – there is no sense of place, therefore it does not do justice to this special site.”

The application was approved unanimously.

Committee members had previously rejected the initial planning application in 2014.

Leader of Mid Sussex District Council, Garry Wall, believed the planning committee’s unanimous rejection ‘reflected strength of local opinion’.

The council’s planning officers’ had recommended the 210-home application submitted by Catesby Estates and the trustees of the neighbouring Grade 11* Listed Borde Hill estate for approval.

However, Mr Wall said members made a ‘universally welcomed’ decision going against the advice of their own officers.

