Police concern for missing woman after attending home ‘disturbance’

Police are trying to find a missing woman that they had dealings with about a disturbance at her home.

Police are concerned for the safety of Jennifer Findlay from Crawley who was reported missing from her home on Tuesday (May 30), but who hasn’t been seen there since Thursday last week (May 25).

A police spokesman said: “Jennifer, 31, was involved in a disturbance at her home on that Thursday, but did not want to pursue the matter any further with police. Officers returned to her house in Southgate Drive following the report on Tuesday and as there was no response, forced entry as there was concern for her welfare. However, she was not there.

“Jennifer is white, 5’ 6”, of medium build with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes. It is believed she may have travelled to the Brighton area.

“If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please report online to https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 86 of 25/05. If Jennifer is reading this, please get in touch and let us know that you are safe.”