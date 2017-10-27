Police seek new information over town centre fight

Police will be out in Crawley town centre tonight and tomorrow in a bid to find new information over a fight which left a man in hospital in a serious condition.

The fight broke out in the early hours of last Saturday morning (October 21) and a man was rushed to hospital after emergency services were called to Crawley High Street.

Police say that the 22-year-old injured man is now out of a coma but remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Detective Inspector Jon Robeson said: “We will be out in the town centre of Crawley on Friday night and into Saturday morning to speak to anyone who was also out last week.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who might have information about the events of last Saturday morning.”

Police say the injured man had been in a car when he was involved in a row with groups of people in another two cars at around 3am on Saturday (October 21). A spokesman said: “After this initial verbal altercation it’s believed all three cars - two Suzukis and a grey or black BMW - drove into the High Street where several people got out of the cars and were involved in a fight outside Lloyds Barbers.”

A 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man both from Crawley have been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent, a 27-year-old man from Crawley has been arrested on suspicion of affray, a 23-year-old man from Redhill has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They have all been released under investigation.

Police are urging anyone with any information to speak to officers out tonight and tomorrow morning, or call 101 quoting Operation Ideford, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.