Farmer who turned down £275m to challenge developer directly

A West Sussex farmer who turned down an offer of £275m from developers for his land is set to challenge promoters of a new market town directly.

Robert Worsley, who refused to sell his 550 acres in Twineham to Mayfield Market Towns, is due to attend examination hearings scrutinising Mid Sussex District Council’s local plan this week.

Mayfield, which is seeking permission for a 10,000-home new settlement near Sayers Common, has challenged the plan as its scheme is not currently included.

Examination hearings have resumed today (Thursday January 12) where Mr Worsley is due to publicly challenge the developers over their refusal to accept that they cannot build on his land.

He explained that he is so frustrated about the injustices of the planning system he wants to appeal directly to the Government’s planning inspector at the examination.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.