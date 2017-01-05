MP Soames welcomes new EU ambassador

Mid Sussex’s MP has welcomed the appointment of a new ambassador to the EU.

Sir Ivan Rogers resigned from the position earlier this week, hitting out at the Government’s ‘muddled thinking’ over Brexit and a lack of ‘negotiating objectives’ for leaving the European Union.

The appointment of Sir Tim Barrow, who was the UK’s ambassador in Moscow from 2011 to 2015, has been welcomed by Mid Sussex MP Sir Nicholas Soames.

Sir Nicholas said on Twitter: “The country is lucky to be able to call on Sir Tim Barrow the Political Director at FCO, as ambassador to EU outstanding brilliant official.”

Earlier in the week Iain Duncan Smith, former Work and Pensions Secretary, attacked Sir Ivan suggesting ‘he has not covered himself with glory’ in his resignation letter, adding: “I think it rather suggests that the reason why the Government may not have had him involved completely is that he didn’t quite have their trust’.

Sir Nicholas called the attack ‘unforgiveable’ and said he was ashamed a colleague could be ‘so ignorant and rude about an official of such distinction’.

