Plans for vacant Ardingly pub refused

Plans to convert a vacant Ardingly pub into a residential house have been rejected by the council.

The Grade II-listed Oak Inn Public House in Street Lane has been closed since January 2014.

An application to convert the pub building into a residential dwelling and build a four-bedroom house in its car park was rejected by Mid Sussex District Councils planning committee B yesterday night (Thursday October 6).

A spokesman for the district council explained that councillors expressed concerns about the impact of the scheme on the character of the conservation area and the setting of the nearby listed buildings.

Officers had recommended the application be approved, as they considered a residential conversion for the pub would be suitable as it was no longer a viable business, while a new house on the existing car park was an ‘appropriate infill proposal’.

