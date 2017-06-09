RESULT: Tories hold Horsham

Conservative Jeremy Quin has been re-elected as Horsham MP.
He was first elected in 2015, succeeding long-time MP Francis Maude.
Mr Quin said: “I would like to thank the people of this wonderful constituency for re-electing me with an increased number of votes today.
“It’s an incredible privilege to represent Horsham in Parliament. It’s the best job on earth and I am absolutely thrilled to be able to return to it later today to work for all members of this wonderful community in Horsham and the wider constituency.”
Jeremy Quin, Conservative: 36,906
Susannah Brad, Labour: 13,422
Morwen Millson, Lib Dem: 7,644
Catherine Ross, Green Party: 1,844
Roger Arthur, UKIP: 1,533
James Smith, Something New: 375
Jim Duggan, Peace Party: 263