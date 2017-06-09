RESULT: Tories hold Horsham

Conservative Jeremy Quin has been re-elected as Horsham MP.

He was first elected in 2015, succeeding long-time MP Francis Maude.

Mr Quin said: “I would like to thank the people of this wonderful constituency for re-electing me with an increased number of votes today.

“It’s an incredible privilege to represent Horsham in Parliament. It’s the best job on earth and I am absolutely thrilled to be able to return to it later today to work for all members of this wonderful community in Horsham and the wider constituency.”

Jeremy Quin, Conservative: 36,906

Susannah Brad, Labour: 13,422

Morwen Millson, Lib Dem: 7,644

Catherine Ross, Green Party: 1,844

Roger Arthur, UKIP: 1,533

James Smith, Something New: 375

Jim Duggan, Peace Party: 263