Tories lose 100% control of council after Lib Dem by-election win

Two years of complete Tory control of Mid Sussex District Council has come to an end with a Lib Dem by-election victory.

Back in May 2015 the Conservatives won all 54 seats on the council.

But both Tory councillors for Hassocks, Kevin Burke and Peter Martin, resigned earlier this year triggering by-elections.

Conservative Michelle Binks and Lib Dem Susan Hatton have been elected on a turnout of 79.3 per cent, with polling held yesterday (Thursday June 8).

