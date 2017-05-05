Tories take all but one of Mid Sussex’s county council seats

The Tories romped to victory in this week’s West Sussex County Council elections, taking all but one seat in Mid Sussex.

The only blemish was in Hassocks and Burgess Hill South, where Lib Dem Kirsty Lord finished in front of her Conservative challenger by just 20 votes.

First-time councillors include Andrew Lea in Lindfield and High Weald, East Grinstead South and Ashurst Wood where Jacquie Russell was elected, and Joy Dennis in Hurstpierpoint and Bolney.

Overall across West Sussex the Tories took 56 of 70 seats at the expense of UKIP.

Sujan Wickremaratchi, re-elected for Haywards Heath Town, called it a ‘fantastic win’, adding: “My thanks go out to all my residents and the Conservative team.

“I will continue to represent my residents and work hard to deliver what my residents elected me for. My sincere gratitude and thanks to all my residents who voted for me and for those that did not I will of course do my very best if ever you need my help and support.

Kirsty Lord, Lib Dems new county councillor for Hassocks and Burgess Hill South after her victory (photo by Andrew Lord).

“As Haywards Heath Mayor and county councillor I am honoured to serve you all.”

Stephen Hillier, re-elected as a Tory county councillor for Haywards Heath East, tweeted: “A huge thank you to the outstanding @Mid_Sussex team and our residents Won by astonishing 850 votes! 3yrs hard work happily recognised.”

Meanwhile Ms Lord, who joins a Lib Dem group which has re-established itself as the main opposition at County Hall following the UKIP wipeout, described being thrilled by the ‘nerve-wracking’ result.

She said she was grateful to the people of Hassocks and Burgess Hill South who cast their votes for her.

Andrew Lea one of the Tories' new county councillors in Mid Sussex

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.