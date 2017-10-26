Prostate testing in town gets ‘huge response’

Two charities joined forces to offer free prostate testing in Burgess Hill.

Burgess Hill District Lions Club teamed up with Prostate Cancer Support Organisation to offer the free PSA screening for men aged between 45 and 80, on Saturday, October 21, which had a ‘huge response’.

The event had a huge response thanks to the efforts of the volunteers from both charities and added support from Haywards Heath Prostate Cancer Support Group. Lion Tony Parris

More than 300 men turned up to be tested at Martlets Hall, raising £1,000.

Lion Tony Parris said: “The results have shown 30 men have higher than normal readings, some only borderline, but others were significantly high and will need further tests.

“The event had a huge response thanks to the efforts of the volunteers from both charities and added support from Haywards Heath Prostate Cancer Support Group.

“Every man was spoken to before they had the test, explaining what can cause an elevated reading along with risk factors, such as prostate cancer history in the family and the importance of having a yearly check.

“The cost of holding the event was fully funded by the Lions and donations from men on the day, of over £1000, were gratefully received and will help pay for the work that is ongoing.

“It is hoped to arrange another test day next year once a suitable venue has been found, as the Martlets Hall is due to be demolished.”

The event was supported by town mayor Jacqui Landriani and chairman of Mid Sussex District Council councillor Bruce Forbes.