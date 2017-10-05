Pupils pleased with efforts in ski competition

Three schoolgirls are celebrating their triumph after winning in the Indoor Ski Racing Championships.

The pupils from Burgess Hill Girls participated in the competition on September 25.

Scoring 17 points they were the top team in the girls category of the tournament.

Liz Laybourn, headteacher at the school, praised the team of three.

She said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our girls, who were competing against some of the top school skiers in the country.

“To see such talent in juniors is particularly impressive.”

The competition comes as part of the British Independent Schools Ski (BISS) National Indoor Racing Championships.

The BISS work with talented youngsters from independent schools across the country.

They believe children involved in sport grow into healthy and confident adults.