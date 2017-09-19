Red Cross support will continue after building closures

A British Red Cross service which works across West Sussex to support carers and people after a stay in hospital will not be affected by the closure of two of the charity’s buildings, the Red Cross has said.

Properties in Haywards Heath and Worthing and are no longer serviceable, and are being sold so that the charity can make improvements to the support it provides to people in crisis in Sussex.

No job losses have been necessary, the Red Cross has confirmed.

Kate Drake, Red Cross operations manager for independent living in Sussex, said: “Our volunteers support people in their own homes, so the way we streamline our properties won’t make a difference to the way they deliver the service.

“It just means we will be able to focus our resources more on the people in West Sussex who need our help.”

The Home from Hospital for Carers service offers much-needed support for people who have taken on the care of a loved one, in most cases a partner or another relative.

Red Cross volunteers work with carers, visiting them at home over a number of weeks, to help with practical tasks, talk things through and find out what their needs are.

This may take place when they are coping with becoming carers for the first time, or perhaps when the carers themselves have suffered illness or injury.

The charity’s West Sussex operations are now run from bases in Crawley and Chichester, until final decisions are taken on the best use of funds.

“The move has obviously been disruptive for some members of our team, and I’d like to thank them for their continued dedication to supporting local people,” added Kate.

“Our volunteers, who give their time and effort to help the sick, injured and lonely get back on their feet, are absolutely the backbone of our organisation. Without them we wouldn’t be able to do this work.”

If you know of a carer who might benefit from some in-home support from a Red Cross volunteer, call 01903 703257.

To find out more visit redcross.org.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.