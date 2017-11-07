Remembrance events across district

There are remembrance events being held across the district this weekend.

Balcombe residents can attend a service on Sunday at St Mary’s Church, at 10.50am.

On Saturday, a two minute silence will take place at 11am at the war memorial at St Cosmas and St Damian Church in Keymer.

On Sunday, there will be a service at the Lych Gate of St John the Baptist Church in Clayton, at 10.45am, followed by a service at 11am.

At 12 noon there will be a further ceremony at the RBL branch in Woodsland Road, followed by a parade at 2pm.

Cuckfield residents can attend a service at the church on Saturday and Sunday at 11am.

Hurstpierpoint residents can attend a service at Holy Trinity Church on Sunday.

People can meet at South Avenue at 10.35am to march to the war memorial.

Ditchling residents can go to the war memorial at 11am on Saturday for a service.

On Sunday, a parade will march from the Scout Hut in East End Lane at 10.40am to the war memorial, where a service wil be held.