School ‘delighted’ to get visit from award-winning children’s author

Southway Junior School in Burgess Hill was ‘absolutely delighted’ to have a visit from an award-winning children’s author.

Julia Donaldson has written more than 100 books and plays for children and teenagers, including the award winning rhyming story ‘The Gruffalo’.

Julie Donaldson has written more than 100 books and plays for children and teenagers

“The day was a great success and children were certainly inspired by her visit - many could not wait to get home and read their new books and even dust off the covers of the ones on their bookcase,” said Sarah Thomas, secretary at the school.

Julia Donaldson was Children’s Laureate from 2011 to 2013.

She also worked for a few years in publishing and as a teacher, while also writing and performing songs and street theatre with her husband, Malcolm, and wrote and directed two musicals for children.

The author led two music and drama workshops with the Year Three children at the school and all children had the opportunity to buy books after school and meet with her for a book signing.

The author led two music and drama workshops with the Year Three children at the school

A parent from the school was particularly pleased about the visit and thanked Southway Junior School. She said: “Thank you for organising the Julia Donaldson visit, my daughter came home with lots of interesting facts about her and thoroughly enjoyed the workshop.

“We were keen to get to bed to start the new book!”

Julia Donaldson is also known for her popular rhyming stories for children, especially those illustrated by Axel Scheffler, such as Room on the Broom and Stick Man.

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.midsussextimes.co.uk/christmas/