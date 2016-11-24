Scouts begin food collection

The Bolnore Village Scout Group has started a collection for the Haywards Heath foodbank.

The collection started on Wednesday and has been supported by the local Cubs and Beavers groups.

Bolnore village scout group leader Charlie Smith said: “We have had a lot of positive feedback from parents about this collection.

“Our aim is to get the children working together for the community.

“Especially over the Christmas period we believe it is important they give something back to the community.

“I am really pleased that everyone is getting so involved with the collection and all the groups have worked together so well.”

There is a drop-off place located in the Woodside community centre in Middle Village, Haywards Heath.

If you would like to make a contribution then you can between 9am and 12pm Monday to Friday or on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

For further details please contact Charlie Smith at bolnorevillagescouttroop@gmail.com.

