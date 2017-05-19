Several events in Sussex for ‘Great Get Together’

Numerous events are expected to take place across Sussex between June 16 and 18 as part of ‘The Great Get Together’, a weekend of community celebrations inspired by murdered MP Jo Cox’s belief that ‘we have far more in common than that which divides us’.

Brendan Cox said he was “thrilled’ that so many people had responded to the call to mark the anniversary of his wife’s death by getting together with neighbours and celebrating what we have in common.

Since the beginning of the year the Jo Cox Foundation has teamed up with The Big Lunch to make ‘The Great Get Together’ the biggest event of its kind since the Diamond Jubilee.

With a month to go, over 100,000 events are expected nationally. All sorts, both big and small, will be happening across the region during the weekend.

It’s not too late to join in the fun.

You can find out how by visiting the website https://www.greatgettogether.org/ or www.TheBigLunch.com

The Great Get Together also has the backing of over one hundred other organisations - from Help for Heroes to Amnesty International, the RNLI to the RSPB, the Scouts, the Guides, The Rotary Club, The Women’s Institute and The Premier League.

Brendan Cox said: “I am humbled that so many people in the South East have said they want to take part in The Great Get Together. I think the huge response is because we’re tapping into the national mood. A desire for unity and togetherness rather than the divisiveness of politics and the public debate in recent years. We are hearing about new events all the time and there will no doubt be many more that just happen spontaneously. The important thing is that it will be a lot of fun and will hopefully play its part in reminding us all of the values that make this country such a great place to live.”

The Great Get Together will kick off on Friday, June 16th with events in Jo’s former constituency of Batley and Spen and will continue through the weekend, culminating in Big Lunches across the UK and concluding with a huge party in the Olympic Park on June 18th.