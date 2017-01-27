Shops make way for £65million town centre regeneration

New moves are being made for the £65 million regeneration of Burgess Hill town centre.

Property developers New River Retail are planning to build new shops, flats, a 10-screen cinema, new library, restaurants and a hotel at The Martlets.

Planning permission for the major redevelopment scheme was granted last March and this week a spokeswoman for the company said that things were ‘progressing well behind the scenes.’

A number of shops have already shut in the town centre to make way for the development and two more are set to close soon.

Furniture store William Hill Interiors is to close on Saturday and fashion chain Store Twenty One in Church Walk is to shut on February 4.

William Hill Interiors managing director Darren Jackson, in a sign in the shop’s window, said: “With the redevelopment looming, I feel the time is right for us to leave Burgess Hill, hopefully temporarily.”

He also thanked customers for their support over the past 20 years and reassured new customers that their orders would be fulfilled as normal.

Meanwhile, the town centre regeneration is expected to take three to four years to complete.

As well as the cinema, the plans include 200,000 square feet of new retail space, a 63-bedroom hotel, 142 apartments, a new modern library and five restaurants.

New River Retail says: “The £65 million development will create a high-quality, mixed-use retail and leisure destination in the heart of Burgess Hill.”

Development director François Nairac said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Mid Sussex District Council to unlock the true potential of Burgess Hill and regenerate this important town centre with an exciting new retail and leisure destination.

“Our proposed plans will create a superior public realm, new homes, leading high street retailers, restaurants, community uses and leisure opportunities.

“Importantly, we expect several hundred new jobs to be created as a result.

“Burgess Hill has been starved of investment for too long - local consumer spending power has been lost from Burgess Hill to other competing centres such as Brighton, Crawley and Haywards Heath and through our partnership with the council we intend to put Burgess Hill back on the map as major retail and leisure destination.”