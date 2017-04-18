Search

SLIDESHOW: Bolney Pram race

DM17419441a.jpg. Bolney pram race 2017. L to R Andy Newman, Russell Newman and Luke Brunt, The Trolls. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-170417-192143008

DM17419441a.jpg. Bolney pram race 2017. L to R Andy Newman, Russell Newman and Luke Brunt, The Trolls. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-170417-192143008

0
Have your say

Bolney Pram Race proved a success once again yesterday (Easter Monday).

Fancy dress a variety of ‘souped up’ prams were the order of the day. Here are some photos from the day.