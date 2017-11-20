Slideshow: Burgess Hill Christmas celebrations

Burgess Hill town centre was buzzing on Saturday (November 18) with festive fun and entertainment for all the family at this year’s Christmas Celebrations and Lights Switch On.

The free event saw the lights being switched on at The Bandstand in Church Walk.

The cast of Cinderella at the festive celebrations. SR1728144

Chase and Marshall, from children’s TV favourite - Paw Patrol - were on hand to meet the public.

There was festive fun for all the family, including a free ice rink, children’s amusement rides, free rodeo reindeer, community stalls, music and craft fair.

Santa and his helpers spread a little magic with the help of Burgess Hill District Lions Club.