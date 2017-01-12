Snow forecast causes garden centre mayhem

Shoppers have stocked up on rock salt and shovels following the recent yellow warning for snow across the South East this week.

South Downs Nurseries, in Brighton Road, Hassocks, has seen stock flying off the shelves as people brace for the freezing air and snow storms forecast for today (January 12) and tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow, with an increasing risk of snow showers, severe overnight frost and icy conditions from today (Thursday) until Sunday.

South Downs Nurseries says they have now sold more than 150 shovels and hundreds more bags of rock salt as shoppers prepare for the onslaught.

Sarah Meads, from the marketing department at Tates Garden Centres, said: “When we saw the forecast, we decided to put out more stock. In three days, we have sold more stock than we did in the last six months.

“The most popular items have been rock salt and shovels but we have had a few customers buying sledges.

“I think customers are more concerned about staying safe than having fun in the snow.

“It has been a few years since we had snow so I think everyone is quite excited and bracing for it just in case it does arrive.

“In the retail business, we don’t like snow days because we are very quiet so we hope the disruption isn’t too severe.”

West Sussex Highways has a fleet of 25 gritter lorries and a team of 50 drivers to call upon 24-hours a day, seven days a week to deal with the predicted cold weather.

General Manager of Tates Steve Parsons said: “This is set to be the worst nationwide freeze for six years and people are taking the forecast seriously. We couldn’t get the stock out quick enough.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.