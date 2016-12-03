Sussex public to beware of fake banknotes this Christmas

Crimestoppers is appealing to the public in Sussex for information on those making, buying or selling counterfeit banknotes.

While less than one per cent of notes in circulation are counterfeit, the charity said this is not a victimless crime, as many retailers, businesses, school, charities and the elderly have been conned out of money using fake notes.

In the first half of 2016, around 152,000 worthless counterfeit banknotes with a notional value of more than £3 million were removed from the UK’s streets, while the figure for the whole of 2015 was more than £5 million.

Recent incidents reported include buyers turning up in person to use fake notes to pay for items sold on Gumtree, Friday Ad, Facebook and other buy-and-sell websites, leaving sellers out of pocket.

Signs of what to look out for include on paper banknotes:

* Feeling for raised print across the words ‘Bank of England’

* Holding the note up to the light to check the watermark

* Looking for the metallic thread running through every genuine paper note

On the new polymer £5 note:

* Checking the see-through window and the portrait of the Queen

* Looking at the Elizabeth tower to check it is gold on the front of the note and silver on the back

* Checking the foil patches

Mark Hallas, Crimestoppers’ chief executive, said: “The purpose of this campaign is to raise awareness of counterfeit money, especially around Christmas when there are more transactions happening and money can be tight.

“Purchasing counterfeit notes can be tempting and many people do not realise that, not only are these notes completely worthless, but knowingly holding or passing them on is a crime.

“We urge anyone with information on those making, selling or buying counterfeit notes, or simply wanting to find out more about the impact of this crime, to visit fakenotes.co.uk.

“People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously with information on 0800 555 111, safe in the knowledge that they will never have to give a statement to police or go to court.”

Ben Crosland, senior manager of the Banknote Education team at the Bank of England, said: “Christmas is a busy time for both retailers and the public, and unfortunately it provides an opportunity for criminals to pass on counterfeit notes as payment.

“While we work hard to stay one step ahead of fraudsters, it is important people check security features on the £5, £10, £20 and £50 banknotes when they are passed in transactions.”

If anyone has information on those making, selling or buying counterfeit notes then contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the Anonymous Online Form at fakenotes.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.