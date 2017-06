A swarm of bees held up a British Airways flight from Gatwick to Valencia on Wednesday.

The bees descended on an aircraft ‘tug’, hampering the jet’s take-off for about an hour.

A spokesman for the airline said: “We’re not surprised people are swarming onto our flights from Gatwick to Valencia, but those with their own wings aren’t so welcome.

“A local beekeeper helped us to remove our little buzzy friends, and we have apologised to our customers for the delay to their journey.”