Thieves steal Poppy donation boxes from Sussex businesses

Police have released CCTV images of two men suspected of stealing poppy collection boxes from Sussex businesses this week.

One man, described as being being between 25- and 30-years-old, is wanted in connection with collection tin thefts at the Co-Op store in South Coast Road, Peacehaven and the Royal Mail delivery office in Devonshire Square in Bexhill on Tuesday (November 8), say police. He is also suspected of stealing a collection tin from The Pump House in Brighton's Market Street last Saturday (November 5) .

Police say they would also like to speak with another man (pictured right), who is wanted in connection with the theft of collection boxes from two businesses in Hove on Monday (November 7). They are the Sussex Pub in St Catherine's Terrace and the Card Factory in George Street.

Resolution centre supervisor Justin Norman said: "We would very much like to speak to these two men. The older man, connected with the thefts in Hove is described as white, 40- and 60-years-old, of large build and with short greying hair. The other man, believed to be connected with the other three thefts, is white, 6ft, between 25 and 30-years-old with dark hair and black stubble.

"We don't know at this stage if these men know each other, but we think they are local to the Brighton and Hove. Thefts of this type are unacceptable as people have donated this money with the intention of it going to the charity.

"If you recognise yourself, please do call in, we’d love to have a chat. We would also like to take this opportunity to encourage businesses to make sure that their collection boxes are properly secured to prevent their removal.”

Police ask witnesses to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101

