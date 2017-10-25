Town centre Halloween fun

A day of Halloween fun, entertainment and shopping is being held at Horsham Markets on Saturday.

The Witches of Eastwick will be singing and dancing on the bandstand in the Carfax from 11.30am to 1.30pm and roaming in the Carfax in the afternoon.

There will be live rock covers on the bandstand from 2pm-4pm with the fantastic Manbitesdog, who will be dressed up in true Halloween style.

There will be a wide selection of local food, drink and crafts on offer, with Halloween specials and stalls dressed up with a spooky theme.

A Fancy Press Parade to the bandstand will leave Swan Walk - by Wilkinsons - at 1.15pm. Judging and prizegiving will take place on the bandstand at 1.30pm.

Entry Forms are available at at Toy Barnhaus and Non Stop Party Shop.

Children’s activities organised by Horsham Churches Together will feature scratch art, bracelet making,colouring sheets and mazes, as well as free balloons, a free ‘Guess the number of sweets in the

jar’ competition and a Pumpkin Photo Stop.

There will also be Halloween pottery painting and decorating with The Ceramic Shack.