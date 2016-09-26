TRAFFIC: Lane closed on A23 following collision

Lane two of the A23 is currently closed between Hickstead and Pyecombe due to an collision.

Emergency services are dealing with a single vehicle collision on the A23 Pyecombe, police say.

A car has hit the central reservation and a street lamp by the Texaco garage southbound, according to Sussex Police.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

