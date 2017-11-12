COUNTY NEWS: Driver arrested for being over limit from ‘night before’

A driver involved in a collision has been arrested by the police for being over the limit from drinking the night before.
Sussex Roads Police tweeted yesterday at 11am about the two vehicle traffic collision, which happened in Rustington, and reported there were minor injuries.
According to police, the driver left the scene, but was found by officers and then arrested.
They said he was twice the drink drive limit due to consuming alcohol the night before.
