COUNTY NEWS: Pedestrian dies after collision with police car

Police at the scene of the incident in Kemptown, Brighton (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)
A police car on an emergency call was involved in a serious collision with a pedestrian in Brighton in the early hours of this morning, Sussex Police has confirmed.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Officers were responding to an emergency call when they collided with a man on Devonshire Place in Kemptown at 12.50am this morning (Friday August 25).

“The man had sadly died at the scene. The road is currently closed while investigations are carried out.

“As a police car is involved, the IPCC has been informed as is usual procedure.”

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police online quoting Operation Hertford.

