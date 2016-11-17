TRAVEL UPDATE: Half hour long delays after crash on A23

Half hour long delays are being reported on the A23 following a crash this morning (Thursday November 17).

Police were called to the collision on the dual carriageway near Pyecombe at about 7.45am.

Officers said a BMW crashed into the barriers on the inside lane of the northbound carriageway.

Debris was scattered into the road, blocking the lane.

A police spokesman said a passerby stopped to help the driver and clear the road. No injuries were reported and both were on their way within a few minutes.

Commuters say they are experiencing half hour long delays due to the incident. Tailbacks are being reported as far as Brighton.

