UPDATE: A23 clear following five car collision

The A23 is now clear after the southbound carriageway had been blocked following a five-car shunt.

Officers were called at 4.50pm today to the incident and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Nobody was trapped and everyone is out of the vehicles, according to Sussex Police, who say there was no immediate mention of any injuries.

Highways England later confirmed that the recovery of the vehicles was complete and the road was open again.

More to follow.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.