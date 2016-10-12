UPDATE: Boy seriously injured in car collision

A boy has been seriously injured after being in collision with a car, police have said.

A statement from Sussex Police said: “A 12-year-old was seriously injured when his scooter was in collision with a car in Southgate Avenue, Crawley, at 4.11pm on Wednesday (October 12).

“He is believed to have suffered head and stomach injuries and has been taken to hospital. There are no further details at this time.

“Please note that a separate collision was mistakenly reported to police as to have taken place between a motorcycle and a car in Southgate Avenue, Crawley, just five minutes later at 4.16pm on Wednesday (October 12). However, it has now been clarified that the incidents were one and the same.”

Southgate Avenue was previously closed but it has now been reopened.

