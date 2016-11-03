UPDATE: Woman in hospital with head injury following Haywards Heath collision

A 27-year-old woman has been taken to hospital following a car collision in Haywards Heath last night, involving three other passengers including a baby, police have confirmed.

The woman, from Haywards Heath, had been driving a Peugeot 206 saloon south in Handcross Road, Staplefield, when the car left the road, collided with a hedge and overturned at 9.50pm yesterday (November 2), according to police.

The woman had to be released from the car by firefighters and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, police said.

A spokesperson said: “We have received no update on her condition but initial assessments did not suggest that it was life threatening.”

A 17-year old man and 17-year old woman were passengers in the car, with a baby, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Police said that the woman sustained minor cuts and the man sustained a minor foot injury.

The baby, who is believed to be nearly two years old, was not reported to have been injured, according to police.

No other vehicle was involved, police confirmed.

A spokesman from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed that the woman and baby girl were both taken to hospital by road ambulance.

An air ambulance attended the scene, but was not required.

A Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) were also required at the scene.

The spokesman said the other two passengers needed checking at the scene, but were not taken to hospital.

A spokeswoman from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said the woman was removed using HRE equipment and a heavy rescue vehicle was required.

Fire pumps were sent from Crawley, Horsham and Turners Hill.

Anyone who saw what happened can contact the police at collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 1453 of 02/11.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.