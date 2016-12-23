UPDATED: Elderly man and woman taken to hospital following collision in Burgess Hill

An elderly man and woman have been taken to hospital following a collision last night (December 22) in Burgess Hill, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the two-car collision after 6pm in Keymer Road, Ditchling.

The incident involved a grey Seat Leon and a black Renault Megane and the road was cleared at around 7.30pm, police said.

An 82-year-old man and 74-year-old woman from Hassocks were passengers in the Seat Leon and were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton following the collision, police confirmed.

A spokesman from Sussex Police said both suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters were also called to the collision and one driver was removed from one of the cars prior to arrival, a spokeswoman from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said.

