VIDEO: House fire that left person injured was accidental

A person has been taken to hospital following a fire that broke out at a home in Haywards Heath last night, West Sussex Fire and Rescue have confirmed.

The ground floor of the terraced property in Boston Road was destroyed in the blaze, which saw a call to fire services at 4.15pm.

Firefighters rescued one person from the home. Pictures and video: Eddie Howland

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters helped one person to get out of the home, who was then taken to hospital by paramedics.

It was later confirmed the fire was started accidentally.

Four crews from Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill were called to the incident.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, three jets and two hose reels to put of the flames, with most teams stood down by 6.10pm. The last engine left at about 8.09pm last night.

Of the two-storey house, the ground floor was destroyed and the upper floor has heat and smoke damage, the fire service confirmed.