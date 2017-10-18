VIDEO: Nature reserve signs spoiled by ‘mindless vandalism’

A Burgess Hill charity is urging the public to be vigilant following ‘mindless vandalism’ at Bedelands Nature Reserve.

Dominic Moore, chairman of Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network (FOBGCN), a small charity which manages and improves natural sites around the town, told the Middy three of its lectern signs had been vandalised last week.

From left: president lion John Carter, leader of BHTC Pru Moore, lion Tony Parris and chairman of FOBGCN Dominic Moore. Picture: Steve Robards

He said: “It is not the first time – we had another two broken off back in June. The last ones were so badly buckled that they need complete replacement.

“This pointless destruction shows utter contempt for those of us who try to improve our environment for others and for everyone who peacefully enjoys our beautiful nature reserve.

“People have welcomed the signs as people sometimes get lost and they are useful for those who have never been to the area before.

“They have photos and information on the nature reserve, its wildlife and history. It is upsetting and I don’t see the point in it – it is sheer malicious damage.

“I understand the council is taking steps to prevent it but it is difficult to stop; our police presence in Burgess Hill is minimal and they can’t just start walking around Bedelands waiting for something to happen.

“It is only because of the Burgess Hill District Lions Club’s generosity we were able to put the signs up. They funded all 18 of them, which cost £3,000.”

Lion Tony Parris said he and members of the club were ‘very disappointed’ to hear of the vandalism.

“The president Lion John Carter and local members are very disappointed to hear that the acts of a few mindless people are spoiling the enjoyment that the signs are bringing to the thousands of people who visit Bedelands Nature Reserve each year,” he said.

Vandalised signs at Bedelands Nature Reserve in Burgess Hill

A Burgess Hill Town Council spokesman added: “The town council is aware of this issue. It is sad to see such mindless vandalism.”

If anyone witnessed the vandalism please call the police on 101 quoting reference 47170149368.